Mets' Zack Wheeler: Yields four runs in no decision
Wheeler allowed four runs on six hits, struck out seven and walked one in five innings during a no-decision against the Nationals on Sunday.
The 28-year-old retired the Nationals in order during the second and fourth innings, but he allowed lead-off hits in the first and third, along with a run in the fifth. Wheeler struggled in April and May last season, but then pitched extremely well in the final four months of 2018. At least through one outing, he's off to another slow start, but the silver lining was Wheeler's strikeout rate in his 2019 debut. He posted a 8.8 K/9 rate last year.
