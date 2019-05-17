Mets' Zack Wheeler: Yields six runs in defeat

Wheeler (3-3) allowed six runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts and two walks across six innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Thursday.

After yielding four runs in the first inning, Wheeler settled down, and the Mets actually tied the game, but then the right-hander gave up a two-run homer in the fifth. It was the first long ball Wheeler had allowed since April 17. He is now 3-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. Those aren't great numbers, but owners have to be attracted to his 64 strikeouts in 55.2 innings. Wheeler is scheduled to face the Nationals again in his next start Tuesday.