Michael Blazek: Elects free agency
Blazek will become a free agent and hit the open market following the conclusion of the 2017 season.
Blazek made five appearances with the Brewers this season, allowing eight earned runs in 8.2 innings, including a disastrous start against the Nationals in late July, which ended up being his last big-league outing of the year. The 28-year-old was a solid contributor at the Triple-A level for Colorado Springs, and will likely latch on with an organization in the hopes of making the 25-man roster next year.
