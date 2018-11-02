Michael Brantley: Not expected to receive qualifying offer
The Indians are not expected to extend the $17.9 million qualifying offer to Brantley before Friday's deadline, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Indians are light in the outfield and Brantley hit an impressive .309/.364/.468 with 17 homers and 12 stolen bases across 143 games in 2018. The 31-year-old missed extended time in 2016 and 2017 due to injuries, however, which could have influenced Cleveland's decision to let him hit the open market. He should draw plenty of interest around the league given his .295 career average across parts of 10 seasons.
