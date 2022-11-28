Conforto (shoulder) remains engaged in hitting and throwing programs and isn't expected to face any restrictions for spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Morosi notes that Conforto has been hitting for several months now, but his involvement in a throwing program implies that he's back to full health after he underwent surgery on his right shoulder in mid-April. Conforto had hoped to sign with a team last summer to serve as a designated hitter in the second half of the 2022 campaign, but he ultimately couldn't find an offer to his liking in free agency and sat out the entire season. Now that he's further removed from surgery, Conforto will aim to secure a more lucrative deal on the open market. The fact that he should be available to play the corner outfield at the start of the 2023 season should only help his efforts to find an opportunity somewhere.