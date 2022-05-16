Conforto will look to sign a contract after the 2022 MLB Draft and could potentially return as a hitter in September if he can get ahead in his rehab, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Conforto underwent surgery on his right shoulder in mid-April, and it was initially believed that he would miss the entire 2022 campaign while on the mend. However, agent Scott Boras revealed Monday that Conforto will be open to signing with a team in July after the draft with the possibility of a September return, but only as a hitter. "There is a possibility the swinging modality can be back to normal at a much earlier date than the throwing aspect," said Boras. "He had his surgery in April. There's a chance depending on how he progresses that hitting in the majors late in the season is a possibility." As Sherman notes, any prospective team would undoubtedly check into the status of Conforto's shoulder before agreeing on a deal.