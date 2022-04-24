Conforto underwent shoulder surgery in mid-April and will not play in 2022, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Conforto reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in January, though agent Scott Boras declared him fully healthy by late March. However, Conforto required surgery to repair the issue, and he will now be out for the entire 2022 campaign. Positively, he will have plenty of time to recover and gear up for the 2023 season. He'll be 30 by Opening Day and has a lengthy list of injuries that includes a previous shoulder surgery in 2017.