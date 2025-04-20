Fulmer elected free agency after he was outrighted by the Red Sox on Sunday.
Fulmer will hit the open market instead of reporting to Triple-A Worcester after Boston designated him for assignment Friday. The right-hander made one appearance out of the bullpen with the Red Sox on April 14 versus the Rays, surrendering three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 2.2 innings.
