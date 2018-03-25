The Twins released Kohn (biceps) on Sunday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With Kohn out through at least July with nerve irritation in his right biceps, the Twins elected to part ways with the pitcher rather than stashing him on the minor-league disabled list and overseeing his rehab. Once Kohn is healthy, it's possible that he could re-sign with the Twins or join another club on a minor-league pact. Injuries have undermined Kohn's career in recent seasons, as the 31-year-old has logged just 29.2 total innings between the majors and minors since 2014.