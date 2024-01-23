Lorenzen threw for about 16 interested teams in California on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

For what it's worth, Murray says Lorenzen "impressed" in the session. The veteran right-hander is coming off a productive 2023 campaign split between the Tigers and Phillies, having posted a 4.18 ERA and 111:47 K:BB over 153 innings. He's among the second-tier free-agent starting pitchers still looking for a contract.