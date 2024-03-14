The Yankees and White Sox are among the teams to show interest in Lorenzen, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees are still awaiting more clarity on Gerrit Cole's (elbow) situation, but with their ace likely to miss a chunk of the season, at minimum, they're poking around on rotation help. As far as the White Sox go, they've traded Dylan Cease and moved Michael Kopech to the bullpen, so they desperately need arms for their rotation. Lorenzen posted a 4.18 ERA and 111:47 K:BB over 153 innings last season between the Tigers and Phillies.