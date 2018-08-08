Michael Mariot: Cut loose by Royals
Mariot was released by the Royals on Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016 and owns an unsightly 5.98 ERA across 49.2 career big-league frames. Mariot posted a 3.81 ERA across 28.1 innings with Triple-A Omaha before being cut loose.
More News
-
Royals' Michael Mariot: Signs minors deal with Royals•
-
Phillies' Michael Mariot: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Phillies' Michael Mariot: Clears waivers, sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Michael Mariot: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Michael Mariot: Earns second save Saturday•
-
Phillies' Michael Mariot: Candidate for save chances•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...