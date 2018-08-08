Mariot was released by the Royals on Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016 and owns an unsightly 5.98 ERA across 49.2 career big-league frames. Mariot posted a 3.81 ERA across 28.1 innings with Triple-A Omaha before being cut loose.

