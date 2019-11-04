Pineda (suspension) did not receive a qualifying offer from the Twins ahead of Monday's deadline, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Pineda was a potential candidate for the offer after posting a 4.01 ERA in 26 starts last season, though the PED suspension which will cost him over a month to start the 2020 campaign certainly didn't help his chances. He'll now be free to sign anywhere without a draft-pick penalty attached.