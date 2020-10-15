Taylor cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals deemed Taylor surplus to requirements, and he'll test his luck on the open market rather than remain with the organization in a minor-league capacity. Taylor was a serviceable enough player during his seven years in Washington but fits best in a bench role, as he's only once finished a season with a wRC+ above 80.
