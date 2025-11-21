The Rockies non-tendered Toglia on Friday.

After finishing the 2024 season with a .767 OPS, Toglia's offensive production dropped dramatically in 2025, as he finished the year slashing .190/.258/.353 after 337 plate appearances. Most of the 27-year-old's struggles came on the road, as he posted just a .481 OPS across 178 plate appearances away from Coors Field, which doesn't exactly help his chances of finding regular big-league work with any of the other 29 clubs.