Michael Tonkin: Heads to Japan
Tonkin's rights were sold to the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball by the Twins on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Tonkin is expected to serve as the closer for the team moving forward, and will receive a guaranteed deal of $2.1 million over the next two years. The right-hander only appeared in 16 games after pitching in 65 for the Twins in 2016, and didn't do much to warrant any real fantasy upside, as he accumulated a 5.14 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 21 innings out of the club's bullpen.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...