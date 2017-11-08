Tonkin's rights were sold to the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball by the Twins on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Tonkin is expected to serve as the closer for the team moving forward, and will receive a guaranteed deal of $2.1 million over the next two years. The right-hander only appeared in 16 games after pitching in 65 for the Twins in 2016, and didn't do much to warrant any real fantasy upside, as he accumulated a 5.14 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 21 innings out of the club's bullpen.