Del Pozo refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday and became a free agent.

Del Pozo made his big-league debut in mid-August and went on to allow 11 runs in 9.1 innings of work down the stretch, walking 17.8 percent of opposing batters. The 27-year-old lefty will likely be searching for a minor-league deal this offseason.

