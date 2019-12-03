Play

Diaz was non-tendered by the Padres on Monday.

Diaz posted a 7.11 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with four strikeouts over 6.1 innings during the 2019 season with San Diego. He spent the majority of his year rehabbing with Double-A Amarillo, finishing with a 4.37 ERA over 22.2 frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories