The White Sox are having internal discussions about signing Clevinger, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The White Sox are also reportedly in on Michael Lorenzen as they seek much-needed rotation reinforcements following the trade of Dylan Cease and move of Michael Kopech to the bullpen. Clevinger had a solid 2023 campaign with the White Sox, holding a 3.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 110:40 K:BB over 131.1 innings.