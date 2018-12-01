Mike Fiers: Becomes free agent
Fiers was non-tendered by Oakland on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fiers put together a solid 2018 campaign, posting a 3.56 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 139 punchouts over 172 frames between the Tigers and Athletics. He's managed to stay healthy of late, tossing 153 or more innings in each of the last four seasons.
