The Astros declined to tender Fiers a contract for 2018, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The team had made it know that it was looking to trade Fiers before Friday's tender deadline, but clearly the Astros did not find any suitors as they were forced to simply cut Fiers loose instead. Home runs were a major issue last season, with Fiers giving up 32 in 153.1 innings (1.88 HR/9). An uptick in walks compounded those problems, but Fiers will likely get a chance to compete for a rotation spot elsewhere in spring training.