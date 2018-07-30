Mike Hauschild: Released by Houston
Hauschild was released by the Astros on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old had a mediocre 4.88 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Fresno this season. He has thrown eight career big-league innings, all with the Rangers last season, struggling to an 11.25 ERA.
