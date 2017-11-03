Minor declined his option with the Royals for the 2018 season, effectively becoming a free agent in the process, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Although Flanagan went on to state that the Royals have interest in re-signing Minor as the club's closer, the soon-to-be 30-year-old will have other suiters following a tremendous season out of the bullpen. Minor posted a 2.55 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 77.2 innings during his first year as a non-starter, and spent the last couple weeks as Kansas City's main closer, saving all six of his opportunities since Sept. 15.