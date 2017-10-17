Napoli (ankle) will become a free agent after the Rangers declined to exercise his $11 million club option for 2018, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Given the amount of money Napoli was owed, this isn't too surprising. While the 35-year-old swatted a healthy 29 homers this season, he was 19 percent worse than a league average hitter (81 wRC+) and batted an unsightly .193 with a 33.6 percent strikeout rate -- all career worst marks. He'll look to catch on elsewhere, though he may be forced to settle for a minor-league deal given the lack of demand for power hitters with high strikeout rates.