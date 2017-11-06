Mike Napoli: Team option officially declined Monday
Napoli's team option was declined by the Rangers on Monday.
While this move had been expected, Napoli's team option was officially turned down Monday. Napoli offers plenty of power, as he slugged 29 home runs over 124 games in 2017. However, he also posted a dismal .193 batting average, the lowest mark of his career.
