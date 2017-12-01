Napoli underwent surgery on a torn ligament in his right hand earlier this week, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

This has been an injury Napoli played with during most of the 2017 season, during which he slashed .193/.285/.428 with 29 home runs and 66 RBI for the Rangers. The 36-year-old was also bothered by an ankle ailment that caused him to miss the final few weeks of the year. He is currently still on the free agent market, but should be fully healthy by the time spring training rolls around.