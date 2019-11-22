Mike Wright Jr.: Joins NC Dinos
Wright signed a contract with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization on Friday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
Wright appeared in 19 big-league games between Baltimore and Seattle in 2019 and had a 7.98 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB across 29.1 innings. The 29-year-old never posted an ERA below 5.55 over his five major-league seasons, so he'll try to establish himself in Korea.
