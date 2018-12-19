Zagurski agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Zagurski only appeared in a pair of games for Milwaukee last year before getting designated for assignment in July and sent back to the Triple-A level to spend the rest of the 2018 season. He logged a 3.20 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 66:17 K:BB across 45 innings of relief for Triple-A Colorado Springs, and will provide more depth to the Cubs' bullpen.

