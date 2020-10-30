Zunino will become a free agent after the Rays declined his team option Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Zunino would have been owed $4.5 million in 2021. While that's a low number for a starting catcher, it's not clear Zunino fits that description, as he's hit .161/.233/.323 over the last two seasons. He's generally graded out as a good pitch framer, and he does have respectable power when he does happen to make contact, but there's a lower limit to how often a player can reach base and still be a useful option, and Zunino appears to have found it.