Brown signed with the St. Paul Saints of the independent American Association, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

A second-round pick by the Indians back in 2012, Brown climbed the organizational ladder for seven years without too much success. He spent last season with Double-A Columbus, recording a 1.99 ERA, but his 18.2 percent walk rate was evidently too high for him to find a contract with an MLB organization.

