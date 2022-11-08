Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto said Tuesday the team doesn't plan to extend Haniger a qualifying offer for 2023, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 31-year-old will hit free agency for the first time in his career, though Dipoto also expressed interest in bringing the outfielder back at a lower price than the $19.65 million qualifying offer. Haniger suffered a high-ankle sprain in April and was limited to 57 games in 2022. He was solid at the plate when healthy with a .246/.308/.429 slash line, 11 home runs and 34 RBI.