The Padres declined Moreland's $3 million club option for 2021 on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 35-year-old was acquired from the Red Sox ahead of the August trade deadline, but the Padres won't be bringing him back for 2021 under the modest team option. The uncertainty of whether the National League will have the designated hitter again next season figures to have played a role in the decision. Moreland had a .328/.430/.746 slash line with eight homers in 22 games with Boston before the trade, but he never found his footing after being sent west with a .203/.247/.362 slash line and two homers n 20 games for San Diego.