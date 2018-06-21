Mitchell Hansen: Released by Dodgers
Hansen was released by the Dodgers on Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Hansen, a second round pick in the 2015 first-year player draft, was hitting just .231/.274/.333 across 32 games with Low-A Great Lakes prior to being cut loose. The 22-year-old will now look to latch on elsewhere.
