DuRapau signed a contract with the Athletics on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
It's not clear at this point if the deal is of the major-league or minor-league variety. DuRapau was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2014 and appeared in 14 games for the Pirates in 2019, posting a forgettable 9.35 ERA across 17.1 innings. He will now look for a fresh start in Oakland, where he could have a chance to compete for a roster spot come spring training.
