Mookie Betts Fantasy Reaction: Is he still a top-five pick after trade to Dodgers?

The Red Sox finally pulled the trigger on their long-gestating Mookie Betts trade, shipping the 2018 AL MVP to the Dodgers in a move that shakes up the Fantasy landscape just before draft prep season really kicks off.

Details of the deal are still being confirmed, but the main headline is this: Betts will join 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, and the rest in the Dodgers lineup, while the Red Sox will be left with a mighty hole to fill in the 5-foot-9 outfielder's absence. We'll break down what the trade means for Fantasy drafts from every angle once the dust settles, but with details still scarce on the rest of the deal, we'll begin with a breakdown of what it means for Betts, and whether this might knock him out of the elite tier on Draft Day.

Dodgers acquire Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.295 HR 29 R 135 RBI 80 SB 16 SO 101

Betts is one of the rare five-category studs, and was a unanimous top-five player in drafts for 2020 for good reason. Over the last four seasons, Betts has hit .305, while averaging 29 HR, 94 RBI, 122 R, and 24 SB. Betts has finished as the No. 1 player in Roto Fantasy leagues twice in that span, with a No. 20 ranking serving as his worst finish. The Dodgers are getting a no-doubt-about-it superstar.

And this trade doesn't change much for him. The Red Sox offense created tons of opportunities for Betts, as they led the majors in plate appearances in 2019, while ranking fourth in runs. The Dodgers offense hasn't been quite as good (they ranked 10th in PA and fifth in runs), but that was before they added Betts. You might expect just slightly fewer opportunities for Betts, mostly because of the pitcher spot in the NL lineup, but the difference won't be huge. Not enough to change his outlook on Draft Day.

The parks Betts will play in won't be quite as good as they were when he called Fenway Park home and played in the AL East, where three of four parks besides Fenway were hitter's parks, so that could make a slightly bigger difference. Dodger Stadium isn't as good a place to call home as Fenway — especially for batting average — and the NL West parks collectively play a bit more even than the AL East, but it should be a pretty small effect. Betts has hit better at home than on the road in his career, though that's mostly just due to BABIP differences; he has actually hit more homers away from Fenway park. and it's not severe enough to expect a huge drop in value.

And, it's worth noting, batters tend to perform better the more they've seen pitchers, so switching leagues can always introduce some uncertainty into the equation. Historically, the impact has been less for players making the switch from the AL to the NL, like Betts is, but it's just one more small factor working against him.

Add it up, and this might be just enough to drop Betts firmly to the back of the top-five on Draft Day — maybe to sixth overall if someone wants to reach for a pitcher. But don't expect Betts to see a dramatic shift in his perceived value or production. His is such a well-rounded skill set that it simply won't impact him that much — and I wouldn't be surprised if he actually hit for more power.