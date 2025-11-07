The Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball posted Murakami for major-league teams Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Murakami's 45-day negotiating window begins Saturday, and he will have until Dec. 22 to reach a deal with a major-league club. The 25-year-old has collected a .945 OPS in eight seasons in Japan and is coming off an injury-shortened 2025 campaign that saw him club 22 home runs over 56 games. Murakami has swing-and-miss concerns -- he had a 29.5 percent strikeout rate in his last full season in 2024 -- but his power is expected to translate at the big-league level if he makes enough contact. The left-handed hitter has mostly played third base in NPB, but there's a good chance he'll shift to first base in the majors.