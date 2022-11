The Mets declined their portion of Givens' $3.5 million mutual option for 2023 on Wednesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander was acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline and had a 4.79 ERA over 20.2 innings for the Mets. Givens has a 3.41 ERA in 135 appearances over the past three seasons, but he's played with six different teams during that time and is now headed back to free agency.