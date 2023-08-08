The Diamondbacks released Crismatt on Wednesday.
After being moved off the Padres' 40-man roster in late June, Crismatt quickly caught on with the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal. He's now in search of a new organization, however, as he spent just one month with the Diamondbacks' top affiliate in Reno before getting cut loose. Over seven appearances at Reno, Crismatt compiled an 8.04 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 15.2 innings.
More News
-
Nabil Crismatt: Becomes free agent•
-
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Designated for assignment•
-
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Activated from injured list•
-
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Slated for third rehab outing•
-
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Could begin rehab assignment soon•