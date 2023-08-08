The Diamondbacks released Crismatt on Wednesday.

After being moved off the Padres' 40-man roster in late June, Crismatt quickly caught on with the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal. He's now in search of a new organization, however, as he spent just one month with the Diamondbacks' top affiliate in Reno before getting cut loose. Over seven appearances at Reno, Crismatt compiled an 8.04 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 15.2 innings.