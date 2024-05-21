Crismatt elected free agency on May 17 after refusing an outright assignment by the Dodgers.
Crismatt accepted an outright assignment by the Dodgers once earlier this season but decided not to do it again. He holds a 2.57 ERA and 6:0 K:BB over seven innings in the majors this season and is now free to sign with another organization.
