Crismatt elected free agency Friday after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Crismatt accepted an outright assignment by the Dodgers once earlier this season but decided not to do it a second time. He holds a 2.57 ERA and 6:0 K:BB over seven innings in the majors this season and is now free to sign with another organization.
