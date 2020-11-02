The Cardinals declared Crismatt a free agent Monday.
Crismatt will begin exploring his options elsewhere after St. Louis cast him off its 40-man roster over the weekend. The right-hander made six appearances in his debut season in the big leagues in 2020, giving up three earned runs and striking out eight in 8.1 innings.
