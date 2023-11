Uwasawa has officially been posted by the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He and fellow Japanese hurler Shota Imanaga were both posted Monday, with their 45-day negotiating window officially opening Tuesday. Uwasawa held a 2.96 ERA this season for Hokkaido but fanned just 124 batters over 170 innings. His ceiling is viewed as being considerably lower than Imanaga's.