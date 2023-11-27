Uwasawa was officially posted Monday by Nippon Professional Baseball's Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters and will be eligible to meet with teams once MLB approves the posting, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Uwasawa and fellow Japanese hurler Shota Imanaga were both posted Monday, with their 45-day negotiating windows with MLB clubs set to open Tuesday. A 29-year-old right-hander, Uwasawa held a 2.96 ERA this season for Hokkaido but fanned just 124 batters over 170 innings. His ceiling is viewed as being considerably lower than Imanaga's.