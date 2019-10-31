Nate Jones: Club option declined
Jones' club option for 2020 was declined by the Rangers, making him a free agent, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Jones missed most of 2019 after undergoing surgery on a forearm injury and was acquired by the Rangers at the trade deadline along with international slot compensation and cash considerations. The 33-year-old recorded a 3.48 ERA with a 1.65 WHIP over 10.1 innings pitched in 2019.
