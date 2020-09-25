site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nate Jones: Cut by Reds
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2020
at
5:06 pm ET 1 min read
Jones was released by the Reds on Friday.
The veteran right-hander was designated for assignment earlier in the week and will now hit free agency. Jones had a 6.27 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB with four holds over 18.2 innings before getting DFA'd.
