default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Webb was released by the Orioles on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Webb will become a free agent after he has posted a 4.33 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 27 innings in 16 appearances with Triple-A Norfolk this season. The right-hander will likely find a new suitor in the near future.

More News