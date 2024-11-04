Eovaldi declined his $20 million player option for 2025, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While that means Eovaldi is now a free agent, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Monday that the club has "great interest" in re-signing the veteran right-hander. Eovaldi, who turns 35 in February, holds a 3.72 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 298:89 K:BB over 314.2 innings covering 54 regular-season starts during his two seasons with the Rangers.