Eovaldi declined Boston's qualifying offer Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Eovaldi turned down the one-year, $19.65 million deal in search of a longer contract. He should be able to find one, but his market will be affected by the draft-pick compensation that's now attached to him, as well as the fact that he's heading into his age-33 season and made no more than 21 starts in six of the last seven years, including just 20 last season.

