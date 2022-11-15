Eovaldi declined Boston's qualifying offer Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Eovaldi turned down the one-year, $19.65 million deal in search of a longer contract. He should be able to find one, but his market will be affected by the draft-pick compensation that's now attached to him, as well as the fact that he's heading into his age-33 season and made no more than 21 starts in six of the last seven years, including just 20 last season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Earns win in shortened game•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Throws 72 pitches in return•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: On track to return Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Closing in on return•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Decision coming Monday•