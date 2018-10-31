Karns (elbow) rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday and opted to become a free agent, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Karns failed to appear in any games this past season due to elbow inflammation. This injury came on the heels of thoracic outlet syndrome surgery that he underwent in July of 2017, so it's been an injury-plagued last couple years for the right-hander. During his last relatively healthy campaign in 2016 with Seattle, he logged a 5.15 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 101 strikeouts in 94.1 innings. He will look to latch on with a new organization and battle for a starting role come spring training.