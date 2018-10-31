Nathan Karns: Heads to free agency
Karns (elbow) rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday and opted to become a free agent, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Karns failed to appear in any games this past season due to elbow inflammation. This injury came on the heels of thoracic outlet syndrome surgery that he underwent in July of 2017, so it's been an injury-plagued last couple years for the right-hander. During his last relatively healthy campaign in 2016 with Seattle, he logged a 5.15 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 101 strikeouts in 94.1 innings. He will look to latch on with a new organization and battle for a starting role come spring training.
More News
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Shifts to 60-day disabled list•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Resumes throwing•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Shut down with elbow inflammation•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Throws bullpen session Thursday•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Set for sim game Tuesday•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Heads to disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...