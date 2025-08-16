Nathaniel Lowe: To be released
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals requested unconditional release waivers Saturday for Lowe.
Lowe was designated for assignment Thursday and the Nationals have opted to place the 29-year-old on release waivers. Assuming Lowe clears waivers, which is expected given his $10.3 million contract, he'll become a free agent.
